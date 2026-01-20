Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has finalised arrangements for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations to be held in March, setting up 2,384 examination centres across the state. Among all districts, Kangra has the highest number of centres at 511, while the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti has the lowest with just 16 centres.

The annual board examinations for the academic session 2025–26 will commence from March 3. The board has already released the date sheet and notified the list of examination centres to ensure timely preparations at the district and school levels.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the number of examination centres has been increased this year compared to the previous session to facilitate smoother conduct of examinations and reduce pressure on individual centres.

Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that special emphasis has been laid on maintaining fairness and discipline during the examinations. He stated that clear instructions have been issued to examination centre superintendents and staff, warning that any centre failing to function satisfactorily may be cancelled.

The board has also taken a tough stand against the use of unfair means. If any case of mass cheating, direct or indirect assistance to candidates, or instigation of copying by examination centre staff comes to light, the board may cancel the concerned centre for a specified period or permanently, apart from taking other appropriate action.

To strengthen monitoring, all examination centres have been directed to preserve CCTV camera footage for at least six months. The footage will have to be produced before the board whenever required during scrutiny or investigation.

District-wise, besides 511 centres in Kangra and 16 in Lahaul-Spiti, the board has established 395 centres in Mandi, 265 in Shimla, 228 in Chamba, 174 in Solan, 166 in Una, 164 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 136 in Kullu, 133 in Bilaspur and 32 in Kinnaur.