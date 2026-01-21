Himachal Pradesh has received an approval of ₹2,247.24 crore from the Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase IV (PMGSY-IV) for expanding rural road connectivity across the state. Under the sanctioned plan, 294 new rural road works with a total length of 1,538.608 kilometres will be taken up in different districts.

The approval was granted following a meeting in New Delhi between Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, during which the state’s pending proposals and road infrastructure requirements were discussed.

Under PMGSY-IV, the new road network will provide all-weather connectivity to more than 250 rural habitations. As many as 429 villages that are either unconnected or have inadequate road access will be linked with pucca roads for the first time. The projects will be funded jointly by the Centre and the state government, and Detailed Project Reports for all 294 roads have already been prepared.

During the meeting, the Public Works Minister had sought early approval of the PMGSY-IV proposals and also raised issues related to clearance of three road packages in the Dodra-Kwar area, completion of residual works under PMGSY-I, and release of around ₹76 crore pending with the Centre. The Union Minister assured support on these issues and cooperation for timely execution of the projects.

The newly sanctioned roads are expected to improve access to education, healthcare services, agricultural markets and employment opportunities, particularly in remote and hilly regions of the state. Improved all-weather connectivity to tribal and border habitations is also expected to strengthen disaster management, emergency medical response and the supply of essential commodities.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the approval of more than ₹2,247 crore under PMGSY-IV is an important step towards strengthening rural infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. He said roads play a crucial role in development in a hilly state and the new projects will help connect hundreds of villages that have remained cut off for decades.

The Public Works Department has prepared an action plan focusing on quality control, road safety audits, adherence to environmental norms and the use of modern construction technology. The progress of the projects will be monitored through the OMMAS portal. District administrations and field officers have been directed to complete all formalities without delay, ensure transparent tendering and maximise employment opportunities for local youth during the execution of the works.