Una: Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar suggested documentation of the medicinal plants found in Himachal Pradesh so that people could get information about the use of these plants.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, while addressing the State convention of Arogya Bharti Sanstha held in Una on Sunday, said that medicinal plants gardens should be developed in school premises for enriching children’s knowledge. He said

“there could be a change in the attitude of the society towards Ayurveda and medicinal plants with all these progressive steps.”

Appreciating the endeavours of Arogya Bharti, the Governor expressed the hope that there would be deliberations on healthy lifestyle and mental health during the convention.

National President of Arogya Bharti Sanstha Dr Rakesh Pandit emphasized a need to start a new system of medicine by bringing together all the medical systems like Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy, so that human beings could get better treatment.