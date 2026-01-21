In a move aimed at promoting digital governance and improving public services, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday launched an online reservation application for rest houses of the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

The new online system has been introduced to simplify and make the booking process more transparent and efficient for both government officials and the general public. With instant booking confirmation as its key feature, the platform is expected to end delays and uncertainty that were earlier associated with room reservations.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the department’s efforts towards modernisation. He said that instant confirmation and quick status updates would ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for guests, while also improving overall efficiency.

Secretary (Jal Shakti) Abhishek Jain said the department manages 87 rest houses across Himachal Pradesh with a total of 324 rooms. He said that under the new system, reservations are confirmed within two to three minutes of submitting an application. Bookings can be made through the official portals jsv.hp.nic.in and jsvresthouse.hp.gov.in.

He said the normal tariff has been fixed at Rs 500 for Himachali residents and Rs 1,000 for non-Himachalis. Guests are required to pay 50 percent of the amount as an advance at the time of booking, while the remaining amount can be paid at checkout. The department expects the streamlined system to improve occupancy rates and increase revenue.

Alongside the digital initiative, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has also implemented a detailed 50-point Standard Operating Procedure focused on maintenance and hygiene. The SOP includes strict guidelines for the cleanliness of rooms and washrooms, regular maintenance of electrical appliances and fixtures, and overall upkeep of the premises.

Officials said the combined focus on digital access and improved maintenance standards underlines the state government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and providing better facilities to visitors across Himachal Pradesh.