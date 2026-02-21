Ensuring reliable road connectivity to some of Himachal Pradesh’s most remote settlements has taken centre stage, with the state government seeking a special package from the Centre for high-altitude regions such as Dodra Kwar in Shimla district.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh urged Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide additional financial assistance, technical support and relaxations for pending road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The discussion focused particularly on incomplete stretches sanctioned under Phase-I of the scheme in Dodra Kwar, one of the state’s most inaccessible and high-altitude areas.

Officials informed the Union Minister that extremely tough terrain, harsh winters and a very short working season have delayed the completion of certain road packages in Dodra Kwar. Construction activities in the region are often restricted to a few months in a year due to snowfall and adverse weather, making timely execution a persistent challenge.

Despite these constraints, the road is considered critical for the local population. It is not only essential for day-to-day mobility but also for emergency healthcare access, disaster management in border areas and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. In winter months, limited connectivity often leaves villages cut off for days.

The state government argued that conventional norms and cost structures under PMGSY may not be sufficient for such extreme geographies. Hence, it has requested special relaxations and enhanced funding to ensure that all-weather connectivity becomes a reality rather than a promise.

The meeting also reviewed the broader rural road expansion under PMGSY-IV. Nearly 1,500 km of rural road projects have already been sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh at an estimated cost of around ₹2,300 crore. These roads aim to connect uncovered habitations and upgrade rural links across districts.

In addition, the state has submitted a proposal for approximately 1,200 km of additional roads under the second phase of PMGSY-IV. Detailed Project Reports are being prepared by the Public Works Department, and the state expects approvals in the near future.

If sanctioned, the additional network would significantly improve connectivity in remote belts and reduce regional disparities in infrastructure access.

Vikramaditya Singh appealed to panchayat representatives, public leaders and landowners to cooperate with the department by providing gift deeds for land required for road construction. Delays in land availability often stall sanctioned projects, especially in hilly terrain where alignment adjustments are difficult.

He emphasised that rural roads are not just about connectivity but about equal opportunity—enabling access to education, healthcare, markets and employment. In a mountainous state like Himachal Pradesh, road infrastructure directly determines the pace of socio-economic development.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the issues related to pending packages in Dodra Kwar and residual works of PMGSY-I would be examined on priority in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and other concerned departments. He acknowledged the unique geographical challenges faced by Himachal and expressed commitment to supporting the state’s connectivity goals.