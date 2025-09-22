Chandigarh: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, married Dr. Amreen Kaur on Monday in a traditional ceremony at Gurudwara Sahib, Sector 11, Chandigarh. The families of both bride and groom gathered to bless the couple.

This is the minister’s second marriage. Vikramaditya was earlier married to Sudarshan Singh of Rajasthan in 2019, but the two parted ways in 2020. His new wife, Dr. Amreen Kaur Sekhon, hails from Chandigarh and is an assistant professor at Punjab University. She is known to have been a longtime friend of Singh.

Prominent political leaders attended the wedding. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MLA Sudhir Sharma, and former MLA Rajendra Rana joined the ceremony and extended their best wishes to the newlyweds.

With the marriage, Vikramaditya Singh, heir to the Bushahr royal family, has embarked on a new journey in his personal life while continuing his political responsibilities in Himachal Pradesh.