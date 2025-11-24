Shimla – The Central Government has approved financial assistance of Rs. 93,55,59,489 for special repair of embankments at vulnerable locations along National Highway-154A in Himachal Pradesh. The sanction follows consistent efforts by the State Government, which has been pushing for urgent intervention due to repeated monsoon damage on this important route.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that Chamba district had witnessed heavy losses during the recent monsoon, prompting a detailed assessment. He personally visited the affected areas and held discussions with local authorities before the proposal was taken up strongly with the Government of India. The State repeatedly highlighted the need to strengthen the highway due to frequent landslides, erosion and safety hazards for commuters.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has now granted technical and administrative approval after examining the detailed proposal submitted by the Public Works Department. The project will focus on vulnerable stretches of the Chakki–Banikhet–Chamba–Bharmour road and will be executed under close monitoring to ensure timely progress without cost overruns.

According to the work plan, 30 per cent of the project is expected to be completed by 2025–26, with full physical completion by 2026–27. Structured maintenance will continue up to 2031–32, ensuring long-term protection of the repaired stretches and improving the durability of the highway. Vikramaditya Singh said that securing such long-term maintenance support is a major achievement resulting from sustained follow-up.

He added that NH-154A is a crucial route for tourism, trade and daily travel for local residents. Strengthening the embankments will help reduce road closures and disruptions during heavy rains, which have been affecting economic activity and essential services in the region.

The Minister said that this approval strengthens the State’s efforts toward improved road safety and disaster preparedness. The government remains committed to pursuing similar approvals for other vulnerable stretches on national highways to ensure smooth movement across the hill state.

As per the sanction, the Regional Officer of the Ministry, based in Shimla, will act as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer for the project, which will be carried out in accordance with the technical guidelines issued by the Centre. Vikramaditya Singh noted that the state’s persistent follow-up has resulted in several major approvals, including this significant sanction for NH-154A.