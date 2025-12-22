Solan – Vehicle owners using the Parwanoo–Solan National Highway will now have to pay higher toll charges, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised user fees at the Sanwara toll plaza. The new rates came into effect from midnight on Sunday.

As per an order issued by the NHAI’s Shimla regional office, the revised toll rates will be applicable on the stretch of NH-22 (renumbered as NH-05) from kilometre 67.000 to 106.139. The decision was approved by the competent authority through an e-office file, following which directions were issued for immediate implementation.

Toll collection at the Sanwara plaza will be carried out through a toll collection agency, which will also be responsible for the upkeep of the toll plaza and associated facilities, including restrooms. NHAI has instructed the concerned agencies and banks to take necessary steps without delay to ensure smooth enforcement of the revised rates.

Under the new structure, cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles will be charged ₹110 for a single trip and ₹165 for a return journey within one day. The monthly pass for this category has been fixed at ₹3,675, while local commercial vehicles will pay ₹55 per trip.

Vehicle Category Single Trip (₹) Return Trip (within 1 day) (₹) Monthly Pass (₹) Cars, Jeeps, Vans, LMVs 110 165 3,675 Local Commercial Vehicles (LMVs) 55 Light Commercial Vehicles / Mini Buses 180 265 5,935 Buses & Trucks (2 Axles) 375 560 12,440 Three-Axle Vehicles 405 – 710 — 13,570 – 23,750 Heavy Vehicles (More than 3 Axles) 405 – 710 — 13,570 – 23,750

Light commercial vehicles and mini buses will now pay ₹180 for a single trip and ₹265 for a return journey. The monthly pass for these vehicles has been set at ₹5,935.

For buses and trucks with two axles, the single-trip toll has been revised to ₹375, while a return trip will cost ₹560. The monthly pass for this category will be ₹12,440.

For three-axle vehicles and other heavy vehicles, toll rates range from ₹405 to ₹710, with monthly passes varying between ₹13,570 and ₹23,750.

The revised toll rates are expected to impact both daily commuters and transport and commercial operators who frequently use the Parwanoo–Solan route.