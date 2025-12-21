Nearly six lakh children in the age group of zero to five years will be administered polio drops across Himachal Pradesh under the Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign launched on the occasion of National Immunisation Day. A total of 11,706 vaccination teams have been deployed to ensure the smooth implementation of the campaign in all districts.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the state-level campaign at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, and personally administered polio drops to young children. He said the objective of the campaign was to maintain the state’s polio-free status through complete coverage.

Under the campaign, polio drops will be administered at 5,793 booths set up across the state. The health department has ensured that all required vaccines, cold-chain equipment and other logistics have already been supplied to all districts.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of doctors, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, Panchayati Raj institutions, school teachers and the district administration for their role in organising the campaign. He said coordinated efforts at the grassroots level were essential for its success.

Sukhu said mop-up days would be observed on December 22 and 23. During these days, door-to-door visits would be carried out to cover missed children, migrant families and those living in high-risk areas.

Speaking on health services, the Chief Minister said the state government was strengthening healthcare facilities from primary health centres to medical colleges. He reiterated that health and education remained top priorities of the government and that modern technology and infrastructure were being introduced to improve patient care.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with patients and their attendants at Kamla Nehru Hospital and issued necessary directions to the concerned officers to address healthcare-related issues promptly.