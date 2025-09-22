Shimla – In a major relief for commuters, toll collection at the Sanwara toll plaza on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5 has been suspended following orders from the Himachal High Court. On Saturday, toll barriers were removed, allowing free passage for vehicles. The court’s decision comes in response to the deplorable condition of the highway, particularly the first phase of the four-lane road from Parwanoo to Solan, which has been a persistent concern for drivers.

Toll collection on this stretch began in 2021, increasing travel costs for the 12,000 to 15,000 vehicles that pass daily. Despite generating lakhs of rupees in revenue, the road remains in poor condition, with no significant maintenance reported. The stretch at Chakkimor, unrepaired for two years, exemplifies the neglect. Monsoon rains exacerbate the situation, causing hillsides to crack and posing significant risks to drivers, who often travel in fear during adverse weather.

The High Court, acting on a public interest petition, ordered the suspension of toll collection until October 30, 2025, and directed the National Highway Authority to urgently improve the road’s condition. This is not the first instance of such action; in 2023, the Deputy Commissioner had also halted toll collection after heavy rains led to a complete collapse at Chakkimor. At that time, a delegation of Panchayat representatives had raised concerns about the justification of tolls given the highway’s dilapidated state, prompting the moratorium.

The removal of toll barriers has been widely welcomed by the public, who have long criticized the lack of infrastructure improvements despite hefty toll fees. With the court’s deadline looming, all eyes are now on the National Highway Authority to address the road’s condition and restore safe travel conditions for commuters.