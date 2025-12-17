The Himachal Pradesh government has moved ahead with the implementation of a state cadre system for Patwaris, marking a significant change in the functioning of the Revenue Department. For the first time, Patwaris will be recruited on a state-level cadre instead of the traditional district-based system, a reform the government says is aimed at streamlining revenue services and improving public access to land-related work.

To facilitate the shift, the Revenue Department has amended recruitment rules, paving the way for state-level appointments. Under the new system, candidates selected through the Patwari recruitment examination can be posted anywhere in Himachal Pradesh. The recruitment process will be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission, with online applications open until January 16, 2026.

As part of this drive, the department is filling 530 vacant Patwari posts. Applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. The age limit has been fixed at 18 to 45 years as of January 1, 2025, with relaxation up to 50 years for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Persons with Disabilities, Himachal Pradesh government employees, and ex-servicemen. The application fee has been set at Rs 800 for all categories.

Selection will be based on a 120-mark computer-based written screening test of one-and-a-half-hour duration.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the government is working to address long-pending vacancies and rationalise workload at the grassroots level. He said efforts are being made to ensure that each Patwari is assigned only one circle so that people do not face delays in revenue-related work. The minister also pointed out that the Revenue Department’s records have been digitised and that services such as land registration, mutation, and access to land records are now being carried out online.

The move, however, has revived discussion within revenue circles due to opposition expressed earlier by Patwaris’ associations. When the state cadre proposal was introduced in the past, employees had protested, arguing that district-level recruitment allowed better familiarity with local land patterns, customs, and dialects. They had also raised concerns over frequent transfers and disruption to family life under a state cadre system.

While no fresh opposition has been reported following the latest recruitment notification, the government maintains that a state cadre structure will ensure uniform service delivery, better manpower utilisation, and improved efficiency across districts.

With the recruitment process underway, the state cadre Patwari system is being seen as a key administrative reform that could reshape revenue services in Himachal Pradesh.