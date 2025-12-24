Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) has launched a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Jaypee Business School, Waknaghat (JBSW).

The MBA programme focuses on present-day business needs with an emphasis on technology and data-driven decision-making. Along with core management subjects, students can choose specialisations in Marketing, Finance, FinTech, Human Resource Management, and Information Technology and Business Analytics. The programme also offers selected minor specialisations.

According to the university, the course follows a practical and multidimensional teaching approach. Classroom learning is supported by the use of industry-relevant software, experiential projects, and professional skill development, with the aim of improving students’ employability.

Jaypee Business School, Waknaghat has been offering a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme since 2023. The BBA course includes specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, and Business Analytics, and prepares students for entry-level managerial roles, higher education, and entrepreneurship.

Apart from management programmes, the business school also contributes to the university’s academic framework by teaching Humanities and Social Sciences courses to BTech and MTech students. These courses focus on critical thinking, ethical awareness, communication skills, and social responsibility.

The school also offers Ph.D. programmes in Management and Social Sciences, including Human Resource Management, Marketing, Finance, English, Political Science, and Sociology. These programmes are available in both full-time and part-time modes and emphasise research and interdisciplinary study.

With the introduction of the MBA programme, JUIT aims to strengthen its management education with a focus on technology integration, academic quality, and ethical values.