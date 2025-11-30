Shimla — Vinay Kumar on Sunday assumed charge as the new President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers, MLAs, and senior party leaders were present as outgoing president Pratibha Singh formally handed over the responsibility.

Pratibha Singh said the party expects Vinay Kumar to work tirelessly to strengthen the organisation. She added that a stronger organisation would help the Congress form the government in the upcoming elections. Speaking on the delay in restructuring the state unit, she said the high command was responsible for the delay despite repeated reminders from the state leadership.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Vinay Kumar said he would fulfill his new responsibility with honesty. He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and the state leadership for placing trust in him.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that for the first time since Dr. Y.S. Parmar, a state Congress president has been appointed from Sirmaur. He said it is a party tradition to change the state president after a three-year term and appreciated Pratibha Singh for keeping the party united. He also mentioned that six leaders were shortlisted and detailed consultations were held with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge before Vinay Kumar’s appointment.

Vinay Kumar announced that a new executive committee would be formed within two months and would include senior leaders, youth, and women to strengthen the organisation at all levels.