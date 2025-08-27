Dharamshala – Students in Himachal Pradesh may soon get the flexibility to appear for board examinations whenever they are ready, as the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has prepared a proposal to introduce an on-demand examination system. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

The facility will be offered through the Himachal Pradesh State Open School. Once implemented, candidates will be able to apply for the exam after they feel prepared, without waiting for the annual exam schedule. This system is expected to benefit students who have failed earlier or wish to improve their marks.

HPBOSE Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma said that the board aims to provide maximum convenience to students through this initiative. “The proposal has been sent to the government. Once we receive approval, the on-demand exam system will be implemented. We will also prepare a question paper bank by September, which will help students appearing for the on-demand examination,” he said.

The question paper bank will be uploaded online so that candidates can access it for preparation. According to board officials, the system will provide a major relief to thousands of students, particularly those who need flexibility due to personal reasons or who are pursuing education through open school.

The board has completed the groundwork on how the exams will be conducted and plans to roll out the scheme soon after government clearance.