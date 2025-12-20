As many as 200 drug samples collected from across the country have failed quality tests, with 47 of them linked to pharmaceutical units in Himachal Pradesh, raising serious concerns over the safety of commonly used medicines.

According to official data, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) collected 65 drug samples in November, while the State Drug Controller collected 135 samples. Quality testing revealed that 47 samples manufactured in Himachal Pradesh did not meet prescribed standards. Following the findings, notices have been issued to the concerned pharmaceutical companies, seeking explanations and initiating further regulatory action.

The failed samples include widely prescribed medicines such as paracetamol used to treat fever, clopidogrel and aspirin prescribed for heart patients, metformin for diabetes, ramipril for heart-related conditions, sodium valproate used in epilepsy treatment, and mebeverine hydrochloride, a commonly used muscle relaxant. Health experts have warned that substandard medicines can reduce treatment effectiveness and pose serious risks to patients.

District-wise data shows that 28 of the failed drug samples were manufactured by companies based in Solan district, 18 in Sirmaur district, and one in Una district. These districts host a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing units, making the findings particularly concerning.

Five drug samples from Kala Amb in the Sirmaur district-based firm have failed quality tests. These included Ramipril, Glimepiride, Methapred, Nisolone, and Ketorolac tablets. Other companies whose products were found substandard include Martin & Brown Biosciences from Malkumajra, Nalagarh, whose Gentamicin Sulphate injection failed the test, and Shreeram Industries from Baddi, where Cefixime tablets were found to be below standard.

Other medicines that failed quality checks include Ambroxol HCl syrup, Ramipril tablets, Aceclofenac, Paracetamol tablets, and Cefixime tablets of different manufacturers.

This is not the first time pharmaceutical units in Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner. In earlier instances, CDSCO inspections had flagged quality issues in medicines manufactured in the state, leading to temporary suspensions and corrective action against several units.

Drug regulatory authorities have stated that further action will be taken after examining replies from the companies concerned. Meanwhile, the findings have once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement to ensure that only safe and effective medicines reach patients.