Cabinet allows coaching institutes, Gym to open

Shimla: With decreasing Covid cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has relaxed Covid norms. In an important decision, the state cabinet has allowed opening all summer closing educational institutions from 9th to 12th standard from 3rd February 2022.

The cabinet, on Monday, also decided to open higher educational institutions well.

Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also decided to open coaching institutions and libraries from 3rd February.

The Cabinet opens Government offices as usual for six days a week with 100 percent capacity. However, handicapped persons and pregnant women would still continue to work from home.

Sports facilities such as gyms and clubs were also opened. Cabinet allows social gathering with restriction. Cabinet decided social gatherings with a maximum of 500 outdoor and 250 indoor with 50 percent of the capacity, subject to adherence of the Covid-19 safety protocols and covid appropriate behaviour.

Night curfew would remain in force as usual from 10 pm to 6 am and shops will open and close on normal times and langar would remain suspended till further orders.