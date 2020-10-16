Shimla: Demanding fresh CBI probe into the Gudiya rape and murder case, victim’s mother has filed a petition in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Mother, in her petition, demanded a re-investigation from CBI under the supervision of a sitting HC judge.

In the fresh petition, the victim’s family has pointed out that the forensic report was not included in the CBI charge-sheet, that the medical examination had not led to any conclusion on the timing of the victim’s death, the status report was delayed and the charge-sheet was mum on the missing socks and money trail.

Earlier, victim’s family had approached Supreme Court, which had asked petitioner to file petition in High Court.

Victim’s father rejected a outcome of CBI probe that has made daily wager Anil Kumar alias Nilu as a lone accused. Victim’s father believed that he might have been falsely implicated to protect real culprits.