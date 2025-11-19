The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti began a hunger strike outside the Sanjauli police station in Shimla on Tuesday, accusing the administration of delaying action against a mosque that has been declared illegal by the court. The committee said that despite clear orders, the authorities have not taken steps to disconnect essential services or proceed with demolition.

Committee co-convenor Vijay Sharma and member Vikas Thapta said that the court has already declared the Sanjauli mosque illegal and directed its demolition. However, they alleged that the electricity and water connections to the structure remain intact, showing that the administration and the Municipal Corporation are not acting on the court’s decision. According to the committee, those raising the issue are instead being targeted.

The Samiti alleged that a case has been filed against six of its members under charges of hurting the sentiments of a particular community. The organisation said that the incident occurred last week when people from other states came to the disputed mosque to offer prayers. When members tried to stop the activity, a dispute took place, after which the police booked committee members instead of enforcing the court order.

Calling the FIR unjust and one-sided, the committee demanded that the case be withdrawn within 24 hours. It also urged the administration to immediately begin the demolition process as directed by the court. The organisation stated that the hunger strike will continue until firm action is taken.