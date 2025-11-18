Solan — Himachal Pradesh Police arrested a BBA student from a private university after 7.39 grams of Chitta were recovered from his rented room near Zero Point Ochghat. Police said the youth had been supplying Chitta to students in the university and nearby educational institutions for a long time.

According to officials, a Solan police team was on patrol on Monday when they received a tip-off that Ansh Arora, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana and a student at a private university, was staying in a rented room near Ochghat in Solan and had been involved in selling Chitta. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted in his room, where the contraband was recovered.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the accused has been produced in court and taken on police remand. He added that an investigation is underway to verify whether the student has any previous criminal history.