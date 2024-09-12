Shimla: Amid rising protests over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Himachal Pradesh, Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh has assured that appropriate action will be taken once the legal review concludes. Singh made it clear that if the construction is deemed illegal, the mosque will be demolished.

Addressing the media in Simla on Wednesday, Singh stated, “This issue has been pending for quite some time. The government has taken cognizance of the matter, and I have firmly stated in the assembly that as soon as a legal decision is reached, the mosque will be demolished if it is found to be illegal. However, we must proceed with the legal process and ensure that the rule of law prevails. Our primary objective is to maintain peace in Himachal Pradesh.”

The controversy surrounding the mosque’s construction in Sanjauli sparked protests in the area, with residents expressing their frustration. Singh acknowledged their concerns but urged against politicizing the situation, stating that the matter should not be used to stir communal tensions.

In the assembly, MLAs Balvir Verma and Harish Janartha raised the issue, with Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh contributing to the discussion. Singh emphasized that the government is taking the matter seriously, deploying additional police forces to Sanjauli to maintain law and order. “Protests are a democratic right, but they must remain peaceful. We will ensure that no political agendas influence this matter,” he added.

To further de-escalate the situation, Singh revealed plans for discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and other political leaders to seek a peaceful resolution. “All stakeholders must be involved in resolving this issue in a balanced manner,” he said.

Singh also raised concerns about the growing influx of people from other states into key areas like Shimla and Dharamshala. While migration cannot be prevented, he stated that the rules regarding Tehbazaris (street vending) will be strengthened, and registration and verification of people from outside states will be intensified to prevent illegal activity.

A committee comprising ministers, MLAs, and Jairam Thakur will be formed to review the current policies and make necessary changes to ensure better regulation of migrants and street vendors in Himachal Pradesh.