Shimla: The standoff over the illegal mosque in Sanjauli took a sharper turn on Friday as Hindu organisations intensified their agitation, demanding the immediate disconnection of electricity and water supply to the structure. The protest, led by the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti (DBS), saw road blockades, slogan shouting, and a large police deployment around the protest site.

A meeting between the administration and committee representatives was held at 1 pm, during which the authorities agreed to several key demands. These included the withdrawal of the FIR filed last week against committee leaders and the formation of a joint panel to further address the issue. The administration also assured that electricity and water supply to the building—already declared illegal by both the Municipal Court and the District Court—would be cut. The next review meeting has been scheduled for November 29.

Despite the assurances, the protesting organisations insisted that utility connections must be disconnected the same day. Activists from other districts of Himachal Pradesh also joined the demonstration, stating that the agitation would continue until orders were implemented immediately on the ground.

The situation led to high tension in the area, with police reinforcing security and deploying additional personnel to maintain order. At one point, protesters blocked the road for around ten minutes, demanding swift administrative action.

The committee leadership had been on a hunger strike for the past three days, pressing for their demands. Following Friday’s assurances, the strike was suspended in the afternoon. The committee reiterated that all activities in the building, including offering prayers, should be halted and that the FIR against protest leaders for allegedly obstructing worshippers must be withdrawn.

Vijay Sharma, co-convenor of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, said the administration failed to act despite peaceful protests, leaving the committee with no choice but to escalate the agitation. Madan Thakur, another co-convenor who had been on hunger strike, alleged that the state government, Shimla Municipal Corporation, and district administration were taking decisions against Sanatan interests.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Latif, president of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee, said that legal formalities are underway to challenge the district court’s order in the High Court. He confirmed that a petition is being filed, seeking relief against the earlier ruling.