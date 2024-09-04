In a concerning development for Himachal Pradesh’s industrial sector, more than 100 industrial units have applied to the state’s Industries Department for lease transfers, indicating financial strain and temporary closures. This was confirmed by Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, in response to a supplementary question raised by MLA Bikram Singh.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan explained that while these industries are currently non-operational, they are not permanently closed. Instead, they are seeking to sell their operations to other parties. Additionally, between 80 to 100 industrial units have requested the State Electricity Board to disconnect their electricity connections, and numerous units have surrendered their GST numbers. These actions reflect the significant financial and operational challenges these industries are facing.

The minister further elaborated that several industries in the state have been forced to shut down due to a variety of issues, including financial losses, operational difficulties, and internal family problems. However, he pointed out that the Industries Department is not always informed about these closures, and efforts are underway to gather more accurate data.

In response to earlier questions from MLAs Dr. Janak Raj and Jeet Ram Katwal, Chauhan provided a broader perspective, noting that 5,293 new industries had been established in Himachal Pradesh from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. He highlighted that, despite the current challenges, only one industrial unit, M/s Kiran P International Private Limited, has relocated to Haryana during this period.

Chauhan emphasized that the migration or closure of industrial units is often influenced by various factors beyond the government’s control, such as low market demand, competition with other similar industries, technological advancements, and investor disputes. He assured the Assembly that the government is committed to providing a favourable environment for investment through its industrial policy.

However, concerns were raised by MLA Bikram Singh, who argued that many industries have migrated out of the state due to a lack of adequate facilities. He cited specific examples of industries that have relocated from Himachal Pradesh, underscoring the growing challenges the state faces in retaining industrial investments and ensuring the sustainability of its industrial sector.