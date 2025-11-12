Reversing the earlier notification that limited pay to 40 percent, the Himachal Pradesh Government has restored full salary benefits for AYUSH doctors pursuing post-graduation. The decision aims to support medical professionals in the field of traditional healthcare and strengthen the state’s AYUSH infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a review meeting of the AYUSH Department, said the government is actively promoting wellness tourism in the state, and the AYUSH Department has a vital role to play in this initiative. He emphasised that Himachal Pradesh’s natural environment and climate offer immense potential for developing wellness-based healthcare and tourism.

To improve healthcare delivery, the Chief Minister directed the department to conduct a study of AYUSH health institutions with higher OPD turnout so that such facilities could be further strengthened. “Institutions with greater patient inflow will be provided with adequate staff and enhanced facilities to serve people more effectively,” he said.

He also instructed officials to integrate patient data with HIM Parivar numbers to ensure better monitoring and service delivery. The government is considering establishing a new AYUSH College in Nahan and strengthening the Ayurvedic College at Paprola with all necessary support, including filling vacant posts at the earliest.

Highlighting the importance of local medicinal resources, the Chief Minister directed the department to develop herbal gardens in high-altitude regions such as Spiti Valley, leveraging the area’s unique biodiversity.

He further instructed that yoga classes be introduced in Balika Ashrams (Girls’ Homes) and Old Age Homes across the state so that residents can benefit from holistic wellness practices.