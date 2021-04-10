Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday has arrested a murder accused who fled from police custody four days ago from Chandigarh.

The accused Gurminder Singh, resident of Fatehgarh, district Ludhiana, Punjab was imprisoned in Central Jail, Nahan since 2018. He was under trial for murdering a school principal in Nalagarh since 2018.

On April 3, Sirmaur police had brought him to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment. While purchase medicines he escaped from positive custody. After this, police went on high alert and launched an all out search operation to catch him. Police also shared his images on social media and checked CCTV footages.

Police received a tip that he is hiding in Kansal village near Chandigarh. After this, police tracked him down from Chandigarh and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmaur Dr Khushal Chand Sharma confirmed the report and said the accused has been brought back to Nahan.