To strengthen the wellness and medical tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to launch one-year Panchkarma technician courses in 12 Ayurvedic hospitals across the state from the next academic session. The initiative, led by the Department of AYUSH, aims to align Himachal’s wellness model with that of Kerala, a leading destination for traditional healing and Ayurveda-based tourism.

Currently, only 36 seats are available for this course in Himachal Pradesh, and the state government aims to increase the total intake capacity to 252 seats. This move is expected to create new employment opportunities for the youth in the fast-growing wellness industry.

A government spokesperson said that at present, the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Paprola (Kangra), and the Regional Ayurvedic Hospital, Chhota Shimla, offer 18 seats each for this course. Under the new expansion plan, the intake capacity at Paprola will be increased to 36 and at Chhota Shimla to 24.

In addition, 12 new institutions will begin offering the course, including District Ayurvedic Hospitals at Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, and Nahan, along with Ayurvedic Hospitals at Nalagarh, Dehra, and Rampur. Each of these centres will have an intake of 16 students.

The government aims to build a pool of skilled Panchkarma technicians to meet the growing demand for holistic healthcare services. The spokesperson added that Himachal Pradesh, being rich in natural herbs, has immense potential in Ayurveda and Panchkarma therapies.