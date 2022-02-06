Bakhli/Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 800-meter Mata Baglamuhki Ropeway for Baglamukhi temple in Mandi district.

This ropeway is the first in the State to be constructed after the Government of India nodded to construct ropeways for rural connectivity through NABARD funding.

The Chief Minister promised to construct the ropeway within a year. It’ll be constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 50 crore and M/S Doppelmayr India Pvt. Ltd. and BEKAM Infra Ltd. have been allocated the work.

The ropeway would be constructed by using Aerial Tram Way technology and in accordance with CEN Standards on Engineering Procurement and Construction Mode.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has also posed four ropeways to National Highway Logistic Management Limited for funding to the Centre. He said that out of these DPR’s one has been prepared for ropeway from Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple in Chamba district, Palampur-Thaatri-Chaugan in Kangra district, Bijli Mahadev in Kullu district and Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Churdhar in Sirmour district.