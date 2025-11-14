Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) has decided not to grant service extensions up to the age of 65 for officers and employees in its Operations Wing. The proposal, which suggested extending the services of retired experienced staff due to vacant posts, was discussed in the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday but failed to secure consensus. Several directors pointed out that no such provision exists in other wings of the Board or within the state government, leading to its rejection.

The meeting, chaired by HPSEB Chairman Prabodh Saxena, took up 19 agenda items and approved the decisions recorded in the previous meeting. The debate around service extension formed a major part of the discussions, with directors highlighting the need for uniform policy across all wings of the Board rather than limiting such benefits to only one department.

Alongside this, the Board approved a key financial decision to obtain a loan from the Power Finance Corporation for the maintenance of the 126 MW Larji Power Project. The loan will be taken by mortgaging the project’s assets, ensuring that essential maintenance work continues without delay.

In another financial restructuring step, the Board agreed to convert the Central Government’s UDAY loan scheme into State Government equity. Officials said this move would help improve the Board’s financial stability.

Managing Director Aditya Negi and officers and directors were present during the meeting.