The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) elections concluded peacefully today with a voter turnout of 58.97%. Over 55,000 electorates cast their votes for the 34 municipal corporation wards, with 29,504 male and 25,881 female voters showing up to vote. The turnout was higher than in the 2017 municipal elections, which had a total voting percentage of 57.80%. Both male and female voters showed up in good numbers, with 59.29% male and 58.60% female voters casting their votes.

The polling in the 34 wards began at 8 am and picked up despite the rain in the morning hours. However, the voting percentage picked up as the day progressed and the weather improved.

Male and female voters turned out in good numbers with 59.29% and 58.60% respectively, and the overall voting percentage is higher compared to the 2017 municipal elections. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also cast his vote in the Chotta Shimla ward, accompanied by his family.

The counting of votes is scheduled to start on May 4 at 10 am, with the postal ballots being accepted until that time. Workers from the main political parties, Congress and BJP, mobilized their voters early in the morning to reach the polling booths.

The Shimla MC elections are crucial for both Congress and BJP, as Congress is optimistic about its chances following its victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in December. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who led the Congress campaign, has been a two-time councillor in the civic body from the Chotta Shimla ward.

The results of the Shimla MC elections are eagerly awaited, and both political parties are keeping a close eye on the outcome.

Ward-wise Voter Turnout