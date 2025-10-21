Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a shift in weather patterns this week, with light rain expected in the plains and snowfall in the higher mountainous regions on October 22 and 23. The forecast predicts a brief period of precipitation before the state transitions to dry weather from October 24 to 27, according to the Meteorological Department.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for six districts—Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur—on Wednesday, October 22. The alert will continue for Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur on October 23. Residents and travellers in these areas are advised to exercise caution due to the potential for sudden weather changes.

The Meteorological Department also predicts slight fluctuations in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next three days. The anticipated light snowfall and cloud cover in the western Himalayan regions may intensify cold conditions in the state’s mountainous areas, potentially affecting daily life and travel in higher altitudes.

Over the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh experienced dry weather, with minimum temperatures recorded 2 to 3 degrees above normal. Keylong recorded the coldest temperature at 1°C, while Una recorded the highest at 33.4°C. Most parts of the state have maintained normal temperature ranges during this period.