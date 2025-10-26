The Himachal Pradesh government has claimed that over 12,378 youth have secured employment through job fairs, joint placement drives, and campus recruitments during the current tenure, while 14,421 students and 1,203 faculty members have benefited from digital learning through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and SWAYAM platforms. The government said these achievements reflect a shift towards modern, technology-integrated skill training aligned with global employment trends.

Officials said that the focus of technical education reforms has moved from traditional courses to advanced, industry-relevant programmes. The government has introduced disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, M.Tech in Electric Vehicle Technology, Internet of Things, and Mechatronics in addition to 19 modern vocational trades in ITIs. These initiatives aim to prepare Himachal’s youth for opportunities in the digital and industrial economy.

At present, 348 technical education and industrial training institutions are operational across the state, including engineering and pharmacy colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs in both government and private sectors. The establishment of the Government Pharmacy College at Sulah and the Government Polytechnic at Jandaur has extended quality technical education to underserved regions.

To strengthen quality assurance, four undergraduate programmes at JLN Government Engineering College, Sundernagar have received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The state has also taken a forward-looking step by starting Drone Service Technician training in 11 government ITIs in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam, with 128 trainees already certified—placing Himachal among the few states preparing a workforce for the growing drone economy.

The department has signed over 170 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industrial partners to enhance industry-institute linkages, ensuring a continuous pipeline for placements, internships, and knowledge exchange. Apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) are helping students gain real-time industrial experience while earning stipends.

Under the ADB-funded Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project, machinery and equipment in 50 ITIs, one Polytechnic, and one Engineering College were upgraded at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 80.98 crore, benefiting nearly 5,880 students. Additionally, Rs. 5.92 crore has been invested in ITI infrastructure and green initiatives to create sustainable and digital-ready campuses.

As part of this green transformation, 36 ITIs have been equipped with video conferencing systems worth Rs. 1.20 crore, 10 ITIs received 120 modern computers worth Rs. 89 lakh, 37 ITIs installed 10 KVA power-saving inverters costing Rs. 1.66 crore, three ITIs set up 25 kW on-grid solar plants worth Rs. 36.75 lakh, and 16 ITIs were fitted with 100 solar street lights at a cost of Rs. 11.79 lakh.

The government said these reforms reflect a comprehensive redesign of the state’s technical education landscape—from institutions that merely impart training to those that generate skills, promote employment, nurture innovation, and drive economic growth. With advanced courses, upgraded infrastructure, strong industry partnerships, and digital learning platforms, Himachal Pradesh is positioning itself as a model state in technical and vocational education for the decade ahead.