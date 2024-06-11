State-Level Cell to Monitor Industry Skill Requirements; New Apprenticeship Policy in the Pipeline

Shimla – In a bold move to revolutionize the state’s technical education sector, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the integration of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges into single campuses. This initiative, aimed at optimizing resources and enhancing efficiency, was unveiled during a high-level review meeting of the Technical Education Department held today.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to provide high-quality professional education to students. He noted that Himachal Pradesh is home to 364 technical and vocational educational institutions, 184 of which are privately managed. To ensure these institutions deliver superior education, the Chief Minister directed the department to implement stringent regulatory and monitoring mechanisms for private institutions.

A cornerstone of these reforms is the establishment of a State-level Cell dedicated to aligning the skill requirements of industries with the capabilities of the trained workforce. This cell will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between educational outcomes and industry needs, thereby enhancing employment opportunities for graduates.

Additionally, CM Sukhu emphasized the introduction of industry-oriented and job-specific courses to improve placement prospects for students. He announced plans to launch an online platform to streamline the application process for job seekers, making it easier for graduates to find employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also called for a comprehensive study to understand students’ preferences and interests in various courses. This data will inform future educational strategies, ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant and responsive to student needs.

CM Sukhu reassured that the state government is committed to supporting the Technical Education Department in its mission to deliver quality education. This includes rationalizing the filling of vacant faculty positions and ensuring educators are equipped with the latest teaching methodologies. Already, 1,077 faculty members have been trained in reputed institutions to stay updated with new teaching techniques and technologies.

In line with these initiatives, the state government is also developing a new apprenticeship policy. This policy will offer students a one-year apprenticeship in various government departments, providing them with valuable practical experience and improving their employability.

“The integration of ITIs and polytechnic colleges, along with the establishment of a State-level Cell and the new apprenticeship policy, are significant steps towards creating a more efficient and industry-relevant technical education system,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. “Our commitment is to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a competitive job market.”