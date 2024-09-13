To optimize staffing and resources, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to transfer excess teachers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) located near urban centers to those in need of staff. The Technical Education Department has initiated the process of rationalizing teaching and non-teaching staff across ITIs in the state. This step comes in response to an imbalance in the student-teacher ratio in several institutes, particularly those near city areas, which have more teachers than required.

The government has also announced plans to merge certain ITIs with low student enrollment. With 152 ITIs across Himachal Pradesh, some institutes are struggling with fewer admissions, prompting the need for consolidation. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has directed departmental officials to present a detailed proposal by the end of the month, outlining the number of students in these institutes and the proximity of other ITIs to facilitate the mergers.

Department officials pointed out that ITIs in district headquarters have a surplus of teachers for various trades, while those in remote areas face teacher shortages despite having more students. To address this, teachers will be relocated based on the number of students at each institute, ensuring that all ITIs are adequately staffed.

Additionally, the department is gathering data on ITIs with low enrollment numbers and evaluating the distance to nearby institutes. The trades offered by ITIs that may be merged will also be shifted to other institutes as part of the restructuring process.

Minister Dharmani emphasized that the rationalization is crucial for strengthening technical education across the state, particularly in rural and remote areas. “It is important to ensure sufficient teacher posts in institutes outside district headquarters. Teachers should give priority to these areas rather than preferring to work in urban centers,” he said.