Applies to ITIs, polytechnics, engineering and pharmacy colleges; admissions to be merit-based

Shimla: In a step towards social equity and educational inclusion, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the reservation of one seat per course for orphaned students in all technical education institutions across the state. The initiative will be applicable in government, government-aided, and private institutions, including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, engineering colleges, and pharmacy institutes.

A government spokesperson stated that admissions under this new category would be strictly based on merit, with eligibility determined after proper verification by competent authorities. This reservation will not affect the total number of sanctioned seats or require additional infrastructure or funding from institutions. Instead, the policy focuses on better utilisation of existing capacity to uplift one of the most marginalised groups in society.

“This progressive move is aimed at removing structural and financial barriers that hinder orphaned children from accessing quality technical education. It ensures they get a fair and dignified opportunity to pursue their career goals,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement aligns with the State Government’s broader vision of inclusive development and builds upon its flagship welfare initiative — the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Yojna. Under this scheme, orphaned children have been granted the legal status of “Children of the State,” which makes the government responsible for their comprehensive care, education, and welfare until the age of 27.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to grant legal rights to orphans through legislative action, enabling them to lead lives of dignity and purpose. The reservation in technical institutions marks another milestone in this commitment to creating a supportive and empowering environment for underprivileged youth.