Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has de-notified the government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at Dodra-Kwar and Deha in Shimla district with immediate effect after both institutions recorded zero admissions. Along with the de-notification, the state government has ordered the abolition of all posts sanctioned in these two ITIs.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Secretary, Technical Education. The two ITIs, located in remote areas of Shimla district, were functioning under the Department of Technical Education but failed to attract any students.

According to the notification, 26 posts at the Dodra-Kwar ITI and 25 posts at the Deha ITI have been abolished, taking the total number of eliminated posts to 51. These include posts of Principal, Group Instructor, various trade instructors, office staff, technical assistants, Class IV employees and outsourced staff.

At the Dodra-Kwar ITI, the abolished posts include one Principal, Group Instructor, Electrician, Plumber, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Sewing Technology Instructor, Engineering Drawing Instructor, Mathematics Instructor and Employability Skills Instructor. Posts of Clerk, Workshop Attendant, Store Attendant, Watchman, Peon, Gardener and Sweeper (outsourced) have also been done away with.

Similarly, at the Deha ITI, posts of Principal, Group Instructor, Mechanic Electric Vehicle Instructor, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant (English), Fitter, Surveyor, Engineering Drawing Instructor, Mathematics Instructor and Employability Skills Instructor have been abolished. In addition, posts of Computer-IT Lab Instructor, Senior Assistant, Junior Office Assistant (IT), Workshop Assistant, Peon, Watchman and Sweeper have also been eliminated.

The state government has clarified that students from the Dodra-Kwar and Deha areas will not be deprived of technical education. If any student from these regions applies for admission to an ITI, their application will be considered for admission to other government ITIs in the state that have hostel facilities, ensuring continuity in skill development opportunities.