Shimla: As a precautionary measure from Coronavirus, the state government has restricted the entry of domestic and foreign tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

Invoking Clause 3 of HP Epidemic Disease Regulation, 2020, the decision has been taken in view of rising number of coronavirus patients in the neighbouring states, including a case coming out to be positive at Chandigarh last night. The Govt order read

“It has been recognised that social distancing is potent intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community, eventually leading to decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease,”

A spokesperson of the state government informed that the entry of all tourist both domestic and foreign nationals have been banned in the state till further orders.

The state government is taking all necessary steps and due precautions and schools and other academic institutions have been closed till 31st March, 2020. Besides, places of religious worship have also been closed and advisories are being issued to public to avoid non-essential travel and assembling in large gatherings.

Following banning entry of tourists, the state government has decided to ban entry of all tourists’ buses both domestic and foreign nationals to the State.

