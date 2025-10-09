Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced significant changes to its compassionate employment policy, raising the annual income limit for eligible families to 3 lakh rupees. The Finance Department issued orders on Wednesday, confirming the revised policy, which eliminates the per capita income limit and applies to cases until December 31, 2025.

Under the updated policy, the term “daily wage employee” has been replaced with “contract employee.” Compassionate appointments will now be made as job trainees in the third category, aligning with the multi-task worker policy instead of the daily wage basis. The term “multi-task worker” has been reinstated to reflect this change.

Additionally, Class III clerk positions will now be designated as Class III (Junior Office Assistant, IT). To accommodate compassionate appointments, a one-time exemption has been granted until March 31, 2025, for cases where the fixed five percent quota for compassionate employees is unavailable in any department.

The revised policy aims to streamline compassionate employment and provide clarity and support to eligible families in Himachal Pradesh.