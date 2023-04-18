In a bid to ensure the welfare of state employees and pensioners, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a 3% increase in dearness allowance and relief. This increase, effective from 1st January 2022, will enhance the allowance to 34% and benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners.

Speaking at a press conference, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan emphasized the important role played by employees in the development of the state and criticized the previous BJP government for not releasing the arrears and instalments of dearness allowances due to employees and pensioners. He stated that the present government was committed to ensuring that dues were released on time, despite the precarious financial health of the state.

Chauhan also highlighted the financial mismanagement of the previous government, which has led to loan liabilities of over Rs. 75000 crore. He added that the increase in dearness allowance and relief would put an additional burden of Rs. 500 crore on the state exchequer.

The announcement of the increase in dearness allowance and relief is a testament to the present government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and pensioners, and a step towards providing financial relief to those who have been deprived of their dues.