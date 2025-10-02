Shimla – Himachal Pradesh has received a national certificate of recognition by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for its implementation of Aadhaar-based face authentication in the distribution of Public Distribution System (PDS) rations. The state has earned the distinction of being the first in India to adopt this innovative technology, showcasing its leadership in leveraging digital solutions for transparent and efficient public service delivery.

The award was conferred on September 29, 2025, during the Aadhaar Day celebrations under UIDAI’s national initiative “Samvad” programme in Hyderabad.

According to a spokesperson from the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department (FCS), Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark by introducing face authentication for ration distribution at fair price depots. The solution, developed in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG) and UIDAI, is cost-effective, user-friendly, and ensures robust governance with a high authentication success rate.

This initiative has significantly streamlined beneficiary verification, particularly benefiting senior citizens, specially-abled individuals, and residents of remote areas who often face challenges with traditional authentication methods like fingerprints and OTPs. Research indicates that face authentication technology offers a higher success rate in identity verification, especially in cases where fingerprint scans fail due to worn-out fingerprints or connectivity issues that hinder OTP delivery. By integrating this advanced biometric solution, Himachal Pradesh has enhanced the accessibility and inclusivity of the PDS, ensuring that essential rations reach beneficiaries without delays or technical barriers.

The adoption of face authentication has made the process seamless, inclusive, and efficient, reinforcing Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for better public services and setting a model for other states to follow.