Rohit Thakur Orders Free Duplicate Certificates for Disaster-Affected Students; 1,125 Schools Damaged in Rains

Shimla – Lecturers promoted recently have been given a strict deadline to join their postings by September 18 or lose their promotions, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced while reviewing the state’s education sector on Tuesday. At the same time, he directed the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to provide free duplicate certificates to students whose documents were destroyed in the recent natural calamities.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers and Deputy Directors of School Education, Thakur said uninterrupted studies remain the government’s foremost priority, but the heavy rains have severely disrupted the system. As many as 1,125 schools have been damaged, resulting in estimated losses of Rs. 59.5 crore. He stressed that restoration work must be taken up on priority so that academic activities are not hampered.

The Minister informed that Rs. 51.13 crore was released in 2023 for disaster-related repairs in 646 schools, while Rs. 13.22 crore has been disbursed till September 2025 for 77 schools. Mandi district received the highest share of Rs. 16.19 crore between 2023 and 2025. He directed that Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds be used judiciously, with priority to schools suffering over 75 percent damage. Reports on fund utilisation must be submitted within five days, failing which the funds will be diverted to other institutions in urgent need.

To ensure continuity in education, the government will also provide rent for temporary accommodation of damaged schools. Thakur added that HPBOSE would issue duplicate certificates without any fee to affected students.

Sending a strong message on accountability, the Minister said that indiscipline and absenteeism would not be tolerated. He instructed Deputy Directors to take strict action against negligent staff and ensure that leave applications are submitted at the Directorate level. “Discipline and accountability are non-negotiable in the department,” he said.

He also reviewed pending inquiries under the POCSO Act, NDPS Act, and cases of financial irregularities. He said the state has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, corruption, and dereliction of duty, and directed officers to expedite investigations and fix responsibility at every level.

Thakur further instructed Deputy Directors to conduct regular school inspections, manage staff effectively, and ensure safe sites for new buildings. On the issue of rationalisation, he directed that each constituency should have at least three to four schools offering all academic streams with adequate staff. Expressing concern over declining enrolment in science streams, he called for improvement of facilities to encourage more students.

Director of School Education Ashish Kohli underlined the importance of discipline and proper implementation of reforms, while Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary HPBOSE Maj. Vishal, senior officers, and all Deputy Directors were present in the meeting.