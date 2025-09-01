With the red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in several districts. All government and private colleges, nursing institutes, vocational training centers, polytechnic colleges, IFI, and Anganwadi centers in Shimla, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts will remain closed on September 1.

The Himachal Pradesh University has also postponed the PhD course work examination scheduled for Monday. The university said a new date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours has triggered landslides and cloudbursts in various parts of the state. Several key highways and link roads have been blocked due to debris, leaving vehicles stranded. In Shimla and Mandi districts, multiple landslides have damaged property and disrupted traffic movement. Authorities have advised travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

Reports of cloudbursts have come in from Kullu and Chamba districts, damaging homes and washing away vehicles in some areas. In lower Himachal, particularly in Una and Kangra, the flood situation is worsening as rivers are swelling dangerously. Local administration has issued warnings to people living near riverbanks to move to safer locations. Emergency teams and disaster response forces are on high alert to handle any eventuality.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that extremely heavy rainfall could continue for the next 24 hours, with the possibility of more landslides, flash floods, and damage to infrastructure. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow safety advisories strictly.