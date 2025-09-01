New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Himachal Pradesh government after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the year 2023-24 was tabled in the Assembly. Thakur termed the report a “bundle of failures” of the Congress government and accused it of pushing the state towards economic collapse.

“The Congress government in Himachal is bent on ruining the state since the day it came to power. Due to one anti-people decision after another, the state is now on the verge of economic ruin, but the government continues to remain indifferent,” Thakur said.

He alleged that the CAG findings have exposed the poor financial management and inefficiency of the state government. “The return of more than ₹1,024 crore to the Centre instead of using the funds for development shows their economic mismanagement and indifference towards the state’s progress,” he said.

Thakur further claimed that the government has been indulging in eyewash by presenting supplementary budgets while failing to utilise the original allocations. “According to the CAG report, the government could not spend even a single rupee from the budget released for 40 projects. This is direct proof of their inefficiency. The Congress government is only running paper horses in the name of work,” he said.

He added that this level of financial mismanagement amounts to tampering with the interests of the state and questioned the government’s seriousness in implementing developmental schemes.