Shimla and Manali, two of the most popular hill stations in India, are currently experiencing a rise in temperature. The highest temperature of this season was recorded in Shimla on Friday. The outbreak of heat is continuously increasing in the plain districts, and now, the mountains have also started heating up completely.

According to the meteorological department, due to clear weather in the plain districts on April 15 and 16, the maximum temperature is expected to increase further. Eight districts of central and high hills of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are expected to receive rain from Saturday. The weather is likely to remain clear in the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur and Kangra till April 16. A yellow alert has been issued for rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm in the entire state on April 17 and 18.

The activation of Western Disturbance is expected to change the weather in the central and high mountain districts from Saturday. On Friday, mercury was recorded above 30 degrees in 13 areas of the state, including Una, which recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature of this season was recorded in Shimla on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, while Manali recorded highest temperature of 25 degree Celsius. An increase in the minimum temperature has also been recorded. On Thursday night, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, Manali 9.0 degrees Celsius, and Narkanda 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Tourists planning to visit Shimla and Manali in the upcoming days should be aware of the change in weather and pack accordingly. Stay updated with the latest weather forecast to enjoy a hassle-free trip.

With the expected rainfall over the weekend, the temperature is expected to drop, providing some relief to the residents and tourists.