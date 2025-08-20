Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday once again passed the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry University Amendment Bill, 2023, paving the way for the state government to assume direct control over the appointment of Vice Chancellors in two universities.

The bill, which the Governor had earlier returned, was formally withdrawn and then reintroduced in the House in its original form. It was passed without any amendments. As per constitutional provisions, a bill passed again by the Assembly after being returned must receive the Governor’s assent, making approval from Raj Bhavan now mandatory.

With this move, the government will gain the power to appoint Vice Chancellors at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur. Until now, this authority rested with the Governor.

The amendment has been at the center of a tug-of-war between the state government and Raj Bhavan since 2023, when the Assembly first cleared the bill to reduce the Governor’s powers in university appointments. The Governor had suggested changes, but the government chose to press ahead without making modifications.

When the bill was reintroduced and passed on Tuesday, the opposition was absent from the House, resulting in no debate over the matter.

With the passage of the bill for a second time, the government has strengthened its hand in higher education administration, effectively shifting control of key university appointments from Raj Bhavan to the state cabinet.