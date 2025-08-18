Solan – Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, paving the way for enhanced academic collaboration, research, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. R.K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of JUIT, and Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chairperson of the Centre of Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras.

Welcoming the development, JUIT CEO Manu Bhaskar Gaur said the collaboration is a step towards providing students with world-class exposure and industry-relevant skills. “Partnering with a premier institute like IIT Madras will open transformative opportunities in learning, research, and innovation, further strengthening JUIT’s position as a hub for academic excellence,” he noted.

Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Dean of Research and Internationalisation at JUIT, said the partnership will significantly enhance students’ employability. Under this MoU, JUIT students, faculty, and learners will have access to IIT Madras initiatives, including certificate and diploma courses, workshops, projects, and faculty development programs.

With JUIT now recognised as a Partner Institute, an IITM CODE chapter will also be established on campus, strengthening digital education and outreach efforts in close collaboration with IIT Madras.