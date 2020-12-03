Shimla: No letup in COVID-19 cases in the state as today as many as 837 new positive cases were reported. 544 COVID patients were recovered in the state and 18 COVID-19 deaths also reported today.

Shimla and Kangra districts have reported 161 each cases, whiel mandi district has found 138 new positive cases. Solan 84, Kinnaur 77, Una 32, Chamba 68, Sirmour 23, Hamirpur 47, Bilaspur 27, Kullu 19, while Lahalu-Spiti district hasn’t reported any positive case today.

Of the total deaths reported, 5 deaths have been reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths each have been reported from Solan, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi while one death has been reported from Hamirpur district.

State has total 42,697 positive cases of which 8088 cases are active, 33,880 patients have recovered, 685 patients have died while 34 have migrated out.

Total 5,51,239 persons have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till Thursday of which 5,06,872 persons have been tested negative while results of 1,670 samples are awaited.