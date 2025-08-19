Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister and heir of the Bushahr royal family, Vikramaditya Singh, is set to tie the knot for the second time. The wedding is scheduled for September 22 in Chandigarh, and the invitation cards have already been printed.

The bride-to-be, Dr. Amreen Kaur Sekhon, is a resident of Chandigarh. The wedding ceremony will be held at the family’s Chandigarh residence.

Dr. Amreen Sekhon holds dual master’s degrees in English and Psychology and has also completed a PhD in Psychology. She is currently serving as an Assistant Professor at Punjab University.

Vikramaditya Singh was earlier married to Sudarshan Singh of Rajasthan on March 8, 2019. However, the couple parted ways following marital differences. His upcoming marriage marks a new chapter in his personal life.