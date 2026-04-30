Coaching centres barred from making false rank guarantees and exaggerated success claims

Shimla: The unregulated functioning of private coaching centres in Himachal Pradesh has come to an end, with the state government notifying strict rules that make registration mandatory and impose heavy penalties for violations.

The Education Department has issued a notification in the State Gazette bringing the “Himachal Pradesh Private Coaching Center (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026” into force, in line with directions of the Supreme Court of India. The move targets arbitrary practices in the coaching sector and aims to bring accountability and student protection into focus.

Under the new rules, no coaching centre will be allowed to operate without registration. Existing institutes have been given three months to comply. The registration fee has been fixed at ₹50,000, while renewal will cost ₹25,000, with validity set for three years. Each branch will be treated as a separate entity and must obtain individual registration.

To ensure implementation, district-level committees will be constituted under Deputy Commissioners. These panels, comprising the Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer, college principals and other officials, will inspect coaching centres, address complaints and process registration and renewal applications. A state-level appellate authority has also been set up, allowing appeals within 30 days.

The rules bring student welfare, particularly mental health, into sharp focus. Coaching institutes with more than 100 students must provide counselling services and implement a mental health policy. Display of suicide prevention helpline numbers has been made mandatory, and staff will undergo mental health training twice a year. Institutes have also been directed not to exert undue academic pressure or discriminate among students.

Clear guidelines have been laid down on fees and advertising. Coaching centres cannot increase fees during the course duration and must refund fees within 10 days if a student withdraws. Misleading advertisements and claims guaranteeing ranks or success have been banned.

Infrastructure and safety standards have also been defined. A minimum space of one square metre per student has been mandated. Institutes must obtain fire and building safety certificates and provide CCTV surveillance, clean drinking water, separate toilets, first aid, a suggestion box and a grievance redressal system.

The government has also regulated study hours. Classes cannot exceed five hours a day, and a weekly holiday has been made compulsory. Early morning and late-night classes have been prohibited, and institutes must observe holidays during festivals.

Strict penalties have been prescribed for violations. A fine of ₹50,000 will be imposed for the first offence, while repeat violations can attract penalties up to ₹2 lakh. Continued non-compliance may lead to cancellation of registration.