The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is set to introduce Holistic Progress Cards for students, making the state the first in the country to take such an initiative. These cards will contain comprehensive data, including academics, co-curricular activities, health records, and even information related to the medical conditions of students.

The new system will cover students from classes 9 to 12 in both private and government schools across the state. According to officials, this data will be uploaded online in different stages, enabling access with just one click.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the School Education Board, Dharamshala, said, “Holistic progress cards are being prepared. In these HPCs, every activity of the students of private and government schools will be recorded. During this time, their health data will also be available online. This data can be accessed anytime with just one click.”

The HPC will provide a detailed record of a student’s subject-wise performance, identifying strengths and weaknesses. It will also include information on sports activities, environmental participation, and health status, helping teachers and parents monitor overall development. Significantly, the system will also indicate if a student is involved in substance abuse, ensuring early intervention.

With this move, Himachal Pradesh aims to bring transparency and efficiency to the evaluation process while addressing social and health concerns among schoolchildren.