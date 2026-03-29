Dharamshala: Moving to address long-standing concerns about rote learning and outdated academic patterns, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has decided to introduce a practical-based, skill-oriented syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 starting with the 2027-28 academic session.

The Board will redesign the entire curriculum and develop new textbooks in line with the National Council of Educational Research and Training framework. The decision is aimed at bringing secondary education in the state at par with national standards while making learning more meaningful and application-driven.

Secretary of the Board, Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, said that the revision process will begin next year. He stated that the focus is now shifting from memorisation-based learning to a system that emphasises skills, understanding, and real-life application.

The move comes after the Board had earlier revised the syllabus for Classes 4 to 8 under a similar approach. Officials believe that continuing with the old syllabus at the secondary level has created a gap between state board students and those following national curricula, particularly when appearing for competitive examinations.

The introduction of an NCERT-based curriculum is expected to provide a uniform academic structure, helping students compete more effectively at the national level. At the same time, the Board has indicated that efforts will be made to reduce the academic burden on students by focusing on conceptual clarity instead of excessive theoretical content.

A detailed plan for implementing the new syllabus will be prepared after consultations with subject experts and educationists. The Board maintains that the reform is necessary to modernise the education system in Himachal Pradesh and ensure that students are better equipped for higher education and future careers.