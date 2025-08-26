Vikramaditya Singh vows no new road projects without scientific studies, announces afforestation and water conservation plans

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides, flash floods, and large-scale destruction. Hundreds of roads remain blocked, rural connectivity is severely disrupted, and incidents of property damage continue to rise. The state has recorded 317.6 mm of rainfall so far in August, which is 44 percent above the normal average of 220.9 mm, leading to widespread devastation. Dozens of lives have been lost, and the economic losses are mounting as infrastructure collapses under the strain of nature’s fury.

In the wake of this devastation, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for fundamental changes in development practices to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Taking to social media, Singh warned that indiscriminate road cutting, deforestation, and climate change have made the mountains vulnerable, resulting in recurring disasters during the monsoon season.

“When we cut mountains and build roads without scientific studies, we compromise their natural stability. This is why landslides and flash floods occur repeatedly,” Singh said. He stressed that Himachal Pradesh needs to move towards a sustainable and eco-sensitive model of infrastructure development.

Announcing new measures, Singh stated that no road project will begin without a comprehensive geological and environmental assessment. “We will construct roads using modern techniques that cause minimal damage to the natural structure of the mountains,” he said. Afforestation will be made mandatory for all projects, with more trees planted than those felled. Local communities will be engaged in these plantation drives and incentivized for their participation.

The minister also outlined plans to revive traditional water conservation systems such as kuhals, bawdis, and ponds, while implementing modern rainwater harvesting structures in every village. “This will help reduce the impact of floods and replenish groundwater levels,” Singh said, adding that the government will prioritize the use of local stone, soil, and other natural materials in construction work.

Appealing to citizens, Singh urged collective responsibility to safeguard the environment. “Let us protect our mountains, keep our rivers clean, and preserve our forests. This is our duty and our responsibility. The future of coming generations depends on what we do today,” he said.